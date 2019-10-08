Partly cloudy today with possibility of some showers

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and there may be scattered showers, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 30 C inland and on the south and east coasts, around 28 C on the remaining coasts and 22 C in the higher mountains.

Tonight there will be intervals of increased local cloud. Temperatures will fall to 16 C inland, around 18 C on the coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine, although there will be intervals of increased local cloud.

On Thursday and Friday there will be intervals of increased high cloud.

Temperatures will edge up over the three days to above average for the time of year.