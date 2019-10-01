Menu
Part of UK PM Johnson's party conference briefly closed after pass incident

October 1, 2019
Part of the conference centre where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is holding its annual gathering was briefly closed on Tuesday after an attendee entered the international lounge without the relevant pass.

After police were seen entering the lounge part of the Manchester conference centre, northern England, it was briefly closed down, a Reuters reporter at said.

“An attendee to the Conservative Party Conference attempted to enter the International Lounge area of the conference without the relevant pass,” Manchester police said.

“Security staff intervened and resolved the situation without any breach of security occurring.”

(Reuters)

