Part of Larnaca-Paralimni motorway closed because of water accumulation

Police are urging drivers on the Larnaca-Paralimni motorway to be particularly careful because of the accumulation of large quantities of water as a result of heavy rains.
In an announcement on Wednesday evening, police said that a section of the motorway from the Sotira exit to the Xylophagou exit had closed in both directions.
Earlier police had warned of a large accumulation of water after the Liopetri exit, in the direction of Paralimni
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall.
Κλειστό τμήμα αυτοκινητόδρομου – Λόγω συσσώρευσης νερού στο οδόστρωμα, έχει κλείσει τμήμα του αυτοκινητόδρομου Λάρνακας – Παραλιμνίου, από την έξοδο Σωτήρας μέχρι και την έξοδο Ξυλοφάγου και από τις δύο κατευθύνσεις. #Cyprus pic.twitter.com/zl7PlkqqUy
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) December 11, 2019
Read more
Met Office issues yellow alert, warns of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms