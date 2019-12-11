Read more https://in-cyprus.com/met-office-issues-yellow-alert-warns-of-heavy-rain-and-isolated-thunderstorms/  ", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/part-of-larnaca-paralimni-motorway-closed-because-of-water-accumulation/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

Part of Larnaca-Paralimni motorway closed because of water accumulation

December 11, 2019 at 9:47pm
Edited by

Police are urging drivers on the Larnaca-Paralimni motorway to be particularly careful because of the accumulation of large quantities of water as a result of heavy rains.

In an announcement on Wednesday evening, police said that a section of the motorway from the Sotira exit to the Xylophagou exit had closed in both directions.

Earlier police had warned of a large accumulation of water after the Liopetri exit, in the direction of Paralimni

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall.


Read more

Met Office issues yellow alert, warns of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 11, 2019

Cannabis plants spotted in bedroom closet by firemen

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 11, 2019

Supreme Court upholds 20-year sentence for child rapist

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 11, 2019

There is a drug problem in the Army, says Defence Minister

Annie Charalambous