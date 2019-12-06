Parents say special needs children excluded from disability allowance

Parents of children with special needs will protest in Nicosia on Tuesday against what they see as discrimination against their children.
They disagree with the the social service’s move to differentiate the stages of disability and exclude those with “mild” stages from a monthly allowance, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.
The protest by the “Parents Initiative for Disability Rights” will be held on December 10 – World Human Rights Day. They say the state should take responsibility and support the families of these children.
The march starts at 10:00 am outside the Ministry of Labour and will then march to the Presidential Palace, where they will hand over their demands to the President Nicos Anastasiades.
Organisers say differentiating disability into “mild”, “moderate”, “severe” and terminating disability allowance for children who do not qualify for the Guaranteed Minimum Income because their disability is moderate or mild, is discriminatory.
Source: Philenews