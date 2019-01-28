Menu
Paraplegics want Nicosia’s C. Pantelides street pedestrianised

January 28, 2019 at 12:33pm
The Cyprus Paraplegics Association has written to Nicosia Municipality asking that the road linking Eleftheria and Solomou Squares is pedestrianised.

The letter, that was also sent to the Transport and Interior Ministries and the Technical Chamber said that making Costakis Panteldies street a pedestrian only zone would offer better access and safety, particularly for people with disabilities.

Their letter follows public calls to pedestrianise the area so that the public can better enjoy the view below the Nicosia walls and  of the new Eleftheria Square.

The association said that Nicosia Municipality had already offered access to the old town with small buses.

“It is time to limit the use of private vehicles and the implement the policy to walk and not to drive our city so as to promote sustainable growth and mobility,” the letter added.

