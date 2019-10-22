Paralimni resident in despair over flooded road (photo, video)

A resident in Paralimni has turned to the mass media after repeated appeals over the past 10 years to the municipality and fire service fell on deaf ears.

As the photographs and videos show, the road outside his house turns into a river whenever it rains.

He has asked the municipality for it to carry out works to absorb the rain water but to no avail. The fire service says it is not authorized to intervene.

The resident has made what he says is one last appeal alternatively he will sue for the damage to his house.

