Paralimni municipality starts campaign to remove jellyfish from waters

The municipality of Paralimni has started a campaign to remove jellyfish from its waters, CNA reported on Sunday.

Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said that the campaign started at 6 am on Sunday by the lifeguard service of the municipality.

He said that most beaches, including Nissi and Fig Tree Bay, have been cleaned.

“Until noon we hope to collect all the jellyfish in Protaras, so that the people can enjoy their swim,” Pyrillis said.

According to the mayor, the lifeguards’ efforts are aided by the weather conditions which have changed the sea currents and moved the jellyfish far from the shores.

“From Monday to Thursday, the sea currents came from the east and pushed the jellyfish to the shores,” he explained.

Citizens and volunteers who want to help in the collection of jellyfish can contact the lifeguards who will provide them with fish nets, the mayor added.

The Fisheries Department has started a study to investigate why the jellyfish appeared in large numbers in Protaras’ shores.

Read more: