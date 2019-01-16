Paralimni marina is the biggest development project ever in the area, says mayor

Paralimni marina will be the biggest development project ever in the area, Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said on Tuesday.
The mayor was speaking at an event where the marina’s design was presented.
“Paralimni Marina will be the largest and most important development project, a work that will breathe life to the area and will enrich and modernise the tourist product of both the municipality of Paralimni and the Famagusta district. Also, the synergy of Paralimni and Ayia Napa marinas will be a step forward towards the completion of the strategic planning for the development of nautical tourism on the eastern side of our island,” Pyrillis said.
When fully operational in mid-2021, the marina is is set to have 300 spots for docking vessels. It will also have a selection of shops, cafeterias, bars and restaurants, 123 apartments, 4 villas, a seaside park and walkways leading to Protaras beaches.
At a cost of €110 million, the project will also include a hotel.
The municipality estimates that around 600 jobs will be created.