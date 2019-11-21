Paralimni kicks off Christmas events with free wifi

Visitors to Paralimni Municipal Square will enjoy free wifi as part of the EU’s WIFI4EU programme, starting with the launch of the municipality’s Christmas events on November 29, the municipality announced on Thursday,

It said residents and visitors with enjoy free wifi connection after the municipality received a free wifi voucher through the innovative WIFI4EU programme. The service will be available in and around Paralimni Municipal Square and will later be expanded elsewhere.

“Visitors will be able to connect for free with the service and check out the events nearby as well as post their photos on social media at the Paralimni Christmas Lights event which will take place at 7.30 pm November 29, and after that, and will have free access to wifi,” it said.

The tender announced by Municipality was won by Cosmos Wireless.

“This is the first step towards the sustainable development and use of new technologies in public spaces/squares, and in the near future more public spaces will be integrated into the WIFI4EU programme, as everyone has right to use free services and access to the new e-government technologies,” Paralimni Municipality said.

Paralimni was among the winners of the first call launched in 2018, in which 2,800 municipalities were selected to receive a WiFi4EU voucher worth €15,000. They included 19 Cypriot municipalities and communities namely — Ayia Napa, Ayios Dhometios, Ayios Theodoros Soleas, Anagia, Askas, Dora, Kakopetria, Kathikas, Kouka, Latsia, Limassol, Liopetri, Oikos, Ora, Paralimni, Pentakomo, Pissouri, Tembria and Tseri.

Recently, the results of the second call were announced with another 32 Cypriot communities among 3400 throughout the EU that won vouchers each worth €15,000 to cover the cost of installing Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces, including town halls, public libraries, museums, public parks or squares.

The total budget for this call was €51 million and applications came from all the countries taking part in the programme, namely EU Member States, Iceland and Norway.

The winning municipalities and communities are: Agios Georgios Kafkallou, Agios Epifanios Oreinis, Aglantzia, Agros, Athienou, Alona, Aradippou, Avgorou,Vouni,Gerakies, Geri, Dali, Dherynia, Evrychou, Kaliana, Kato Pyrgos, Lakatamia, Nicosia, Mandria Lemesou, Xylophagou, Ormidia, Orounta, Pano Lefkara, Peristerona Paphou, Platanistasa, Strovolos, Sotira, Trachoni Lemesou, Phini, Foinikaria, Frenaros and Psevdas.

There is also a reserve list with Agii Vavatsinia, Analiontas, Anafotida, Yermasoyia, Engomi, Kantou, Kato Drys, Mesa Yitonia, Pelendri, Polis, Potami, Pyla, Pyrga Larnacas and Sina Oros.

The WiFi4EU initiative is part of the ambitious overhaul of EU telecoms rules, including new measures to meet Europeans’ growing connectivity needs and boost Europe’s competitiveness.