Paphos woos Irish tourists

The Paphos Tourism Promotion Company and a number of Paphos hotels are participating in Dublin’s Holiday World Show that opens on Friday as they seek to capitalise on the launch of direct flights this summer.
The company said that Ryanair is scheduling twice weekly flights from Dublin to Paphos this summer. It added that a tour operator will also offer chartered flights, raising hopes of further growth in the market.
The delegations will hold meetings with tour operators and travel agent to discuss the possibility of implementing joint promotion campaigns.
Last year, arrivals from Ireland jumped by 165% to total 20,000 compared to 7,300 in 2017.
The Irish market has potential to contributing to extending the tourist season since a large percentage of tourists travel off-peak times, while there is interest also in specialised tourism such as wedding tourism/honeymoons, golf, sports tourism and hiking.
