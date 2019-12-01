Paphos: Two women arrested for illegal residence, fake documents

Two women aged 41 and 49 are under arrest in Paphos for illegal residence in the Republic of Cyprus, circulating a forged document and impersonation the Cyprus News Agency reports.
It said that immigration police had on Sunday morning carried out checks at a hotel at Coral Bay where they found two women, Georgian nationals, working as cleaners.
Investigations showed they were in Cyprus illegally and they were arrested.
Their employer told police he had hired them as Latvians after they showed him Latvian ID cards. The two women handed in the ID cards which are believed to be forged. They told police during questioning that they had obtained the documents abroad, each paying 100 euro.