Paphos: Two remanded in custody following house burglary

Two men aged 24 and 19 were remanded in custody for five days by Paphos district court on Sunday as police investigate the burglary of a house in the Paphos district.
The two, both permanent residents of Paphos, were being sought for a burglary reported to police on Saturday.
A 65 year old man reported that burglars had broken into his house and stolen various items, including a laptop, a tablet, a leather wall, tree cutting machinery and coins.
The two deny any involvement in the case. Paphos CID and Peyia police are continuing their investigation.