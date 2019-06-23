Menu
Paphos: Two remanded in custody following house burglary

June 23, 2019 at 12:10pm
Two men aged 24 and 19 were remanded in custody for five days by Paphos district court on Sunday as police investigate the burglary of a house in the Paphos district.

The two, both permanent residents of Paphos, were being sought for a burglary reported to police on Saturday.

A 65 year old man reported that burglars had broken into his house and stolen various items, including a laptop, a tablet, a leather wall, tree cutting machinery  and coins.

The two deny any involvement in the case.  Paphos CID and Peyia police are continuing their investigation.

