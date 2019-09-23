Paphos: Two people arrested for burglary, theft and illegal possession of explosive materials

A 24-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested as police probe the theft of a house in Paphos, according to Police, the two suspects were also held for the illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Police reveal that at 18:30 on Sunday, authorities received information of a possible robbery at a house in Chloraka. Police arrived at the scene and at 18:40 authorities identified a car with no registration plate and the 25-year-old man in the back of the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man after being questioned said that his 24-year-old girlfriend who was not in the vehicle at the time was responsible for driving the vehicle, she was found and arrested by Paphos police moments later.

Police searched the vehicle and found some jewelry such as earrings, rings, bracelets, a watch, two mobile phones, cash (the total amount of 117 euros), knives, lanterns, and many other objects.

Both suspects did not provide clarified explanations for the findings.

The man was arrested for possessing a knife while the 24-year-old said the hunting cartridges belonged to her, was also arrested for a felony offense for the illegal possession of explosives.

Police examinations also showed that both suspects attempted to break into a house in Chloraka and police discovered a TV, a video player and a DVD player in the house garden.

The possessions were recovered by the police.

The two men were taken into custody and the case is being investigated by the Pafos Tribunal.

It is noted that homeowners are expected to return to Cyprus to identify the objects they owned.