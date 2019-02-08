Paphos: trial begins in death of woman after apparent dog attack

The trial into the death of a 46 year old Bulgarian woman believed to have been killed by two dogs in Geroskipou last year got underway at the Paphos criminal court on Friday with the presentation of evidence.

The 27 year old man owner of the dogs has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and causing death by negligence. On Friday he pleaded not guilty to the additional charge of failing to taking the necessary precautions with an animal that could cause injury or death. He has pleaded guilty to owning dogs without a dog licence.

The body of Petrana Milchova Nikolova was found in the fields near to the defendant’s premises with fatal injuries, initially attributed to an agricultural accident. But later post-mortems– a total of five were held on the victim– determined that she had died from dog bites. Police believed that she was attacked by two Rottweilers.

Also on Friday, the court approved the agreed text on the events. Prosecution submitted evidence, including the victim’s clothes and photographs.

The defendant remains free on bail of 100,000 euro and has handed in his travel documents. He must report to the police station daily while his dogs must wear a muzzle and be on a leash.

The trial continues on February 22.

