Paphos tourism sector concern after collapse of Thomas Cook

There is concern in Paphos following the closure of Thomas Cook, with tourism stakeholders bracing for negative repercussions while acknowledging that the district is not as dependent on Thomas Cook as on TUI.
However, the size of the collapsed travel giant is such that Paphos will not escape unscathed, particularly hotels which have exclusive contracts with Thomas Cook and will therefore lose the remainder of the summer season as well as the winter season.
Thomas Cook carried out flights year round to and from Paphos to various UK airports.
Marios Vasiliou, a member of the Paphos Hotels Association, said that the impact will be serious even though Paphos depends more on TUI than on Thomas Cook.
He anticipated a massive shock to Turkey’s tourism sector where Thomas Cook was particularly active.