Paphos tourism board welcomes new Ryainair flights

The Paphos regional board of tourism on Thursday welcomed a decision by Ryanair to expand its presence at the town’s airport with the addition of new destinations.

On Wednesday, Ryanair said it was expanding its 2019/2020 winter schedule and will deliver 25 routes in total including seven new routes from Paphos. Overall, Ryanair will offer a total of 24 routes to Paphos and one to Larnaca.

The Paphos tourism board said the continuation of existing flights and the addition of new ones such as to Kiev, Liverpool and Malta are important in enhancing the image of Paphos as a destination as well as that of Paphos airport.

Ryanair’s strong position at Paphos Airport is expected to benefit tourism and the economy more generally, it added.

Nasos Hadjigeorgiou, executive director of the regional tourism board expressed the tourist sector’s satisfaction at the development.

“We are especially happy that Ryanair is continuing to invest in Paphos and the new destinations significantly boost connectivity year round with priority and emerging markets such as the UK, Ukraine, Poland, Dublin, Israel, the Baltics and elsewhere. Paphos tourism is on track to make up lost ground and closer to becoming a year round destination,” he said.

