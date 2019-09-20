Paphos Tourism Board praises dismantling of illegal camping site

Paphos Regional Board of Tourism has praised Neo Chorio’s community council after it dismantled an illegal camping site near Aphrodite’s Baths.

According to PRBT announcement, the issue of illegal caravans and other constructions is unacceptable and significantly affects the environment.

“It is also inconceivable to us that there would have been such an ugly situation in such an environmentally sensitive area which is so beautiful that it could become one of the island’s most attractive destinations for special interest and high net worth visitors. Well done to the community leader of Neo Chorio,” it said.

The council sent in crews at dawn on Friday and removed about 30 caravans and other makeshift structures. The operation was carried out in the presence of a strong police presence and passed without incident, philenews reported.

Read More: