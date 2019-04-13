Paphos to get community hall in August 2020

Paphos Municipality has signed a multi-million contract for the construction of a three-storey building to serve the community.

The community hall, an area of 2.353 square metres, is expected to open in August 2020, at an estimated cost of 3.665.200 euro, according to Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos, who said the hall will run a nursery, a kindergarten, day care services and host adults too.

“We hope to provide a social service which has been lacking: care for schoolchildren in the afternoon and day care for babies and toddlers during the day,” the Mayor said.

He said the cost for the families will be very low and the community hall will meet all the necessary specifications and safety regulations.

CNA