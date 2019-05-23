Paphos: Three teens remanded for stealing valuables from car

Two 16 year old girls and an 18 year old youth were remanded in custody for two days by Paphos district court on Thursday as police investigate the theft of valuables from a car parked in a hotel parking area.

The owner of the car had filed a complaint with police on Wednesday that two mobile phones, 10 memory cards, two professional cameras and a smaller camera worth a total of 2,300 euro had been stolen from his car.

Police investigations and CCTV footage led police to the arrest of three teens in whose possession police found some of the stolen items.