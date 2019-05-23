Menu
Local

Paphos: Three teens remanded for stealing valuables from car

May 23, 2019 at 12:49pm
Edited by

Two 16 year old girls and an 18 year old youth were remanded in custody for two days by Paphos district court on Thursday as police investigate the theft of valuables from a car parked in a hotel parking area.

The owner of the car had filed a complaint with police on Wednesday that two mobile phones, 10 memory cards, two professional cameras and a smaller camera worth a total of 2,300 euro had been stolen from his car.

Police investigations and CCTV footage led police to the arrest of three teens in whose possession police found some of the stolen items.

 

You May Also Like

Local
May 23, 2019

Cypriot doctor among 25 finalists at FameLab International

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
May 23, 2019

14 year old girl hit on the head with a stone during cup final celebrations

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 23, 2019

30 year old arrested in connection with Paphos car rental shop assault

Stelios Marathovouniotis