Paphos: Three arrests as police probe burglary ring

November 20, 2019 at 9:01am


Paphos police believe they have broken up a burglary ring  after arresting three men on Tuesday night.

In their possession police found a large number of car keys, burglary tools, hoods, gloves, binoculars and bank notes in various currencies for which they could not give an adequate explanation.

Police had stopped the rental car  with the three men aged 25, 34 and 30  in Paphos at around 10.15 pm on Tuesday night.

The three, all non-Cypriots,  were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit an offence, illegal possession of property and burglary tools, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and carrying a knife.

Police believe that the arrest of the three breaks up a ring which operated in all of Paphos district and will lead to solving dozens of cases of burglary and theft.

 

 

