Paphos teen caught driving without seat belt, licence or insurance

Paphos police on Sunday stopped a driver because he was not wearing his seat belt, only to discover that behind the wheel was a 16 year old youth who did not have a driver’s licence or insurance.
The teen was stopped at 2.30 on Sunday during a routine traffic patrol near Polemi.
He was taken to the police station where he father, who is the registered owner of the vehicle, was contacted. It emerged that the teen had taken the car without his father’s permission.
He was charged in writing for various traffic offences and will appear in court at a later date.
The father was also charged in writing for not ensuring the safekeeping of the vehicle and will also appear in court.
Polis Chrysochous police are investigating.