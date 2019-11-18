Paphos teen arrested on drug charges

A 17 year old teenager resident of Paphos was arrested on Sunday evening as police investigate a case of illegal possession, supply and use of drugs.

Anti narcotics officers stopped the 17 year old for checks as he was riding a motorcycle in Paphos. In his possession they found about 6 grams of cannabis, precision scales, three nylon bags packets with 2 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, the sum of €135 and other evidence.

Police then searched his home where they found and confiscated 7 grams of cannabis and precision scales.

The 17 year was arrested as police investigations continue.

The arrest came as Phileleftheros reported an increase in the number of minors arrested on drug charges.

Citing figures submitted to the House of Representatives by the Justice Ministry, it said that a total of 224 minors had been arrested by police in the period of 2018 to the end of September 2019.

Since the beginning of the year through to the end of September, police had investigated a total of 788 drug cases involving 864 individuals of whom 86 were underage — aged between 14 and 18. Of the 86 minors, 81 were arrested for possession, four for possession with intent to supply and one for supply. The overwhelming majority of cases involving minors concerned cannabis. More specifically, 79 minors were arrested in cannabis connected cases, four for cocaine, two with methamphetamine and one for amphetamine.

The Justice Ministry figures also cited another two cases involving drugs with two youngsters — aged 11 to 13 — bringing the total number of minors to 88 from the beginning of 2019 to the end of September.

In 2018, police investigated a total of 1,168 drug cases involving 1304 persons of whom 135 were underage, aged between 14 and 18. Of the 135 arrested, 123 were arrested for possession, three for cultivation, two for possession with intent to supply and seven for supplying drugs. Cannabis cases accounted for 124 of the 135 cases, one case involved cocaine, one LSD, one for ecstasy, five for methamphetamine and three for cannabis plants.