Paphos: Teacher arrested after schoolgirl files sexual harassment complaint

A teacher at a Paphos school is in police custody after a 16 year old schoolgirl filed a complaint that he had sexually harassed her.

Philenews said that the teacher was arrested last night after the complaint was filed by the girl and her family.

He appeared before Paphos district court today and was remanded in custody for eight days.

The girl reportedly told police that the incident occurred outside the school, during practical training for a school subject.

The teacher denies the allegation, the Cyprus News Agency said.

