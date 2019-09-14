Menu
Local

Paphos: Teacher arrested after schoolgirl files sexual harassment complaint

September 14, 2019 at 12:17pm
Edited by

A teacher at a Paphos school is in police custody after a 16 year old schoolgirl filed a complaint that he had sexually harassed her.

Philenews said that the teacher was arrested last night after the complaint was filed by the girl and her family.

He appeared before Paphos district court today and was remanded in custody for eight days.

The girl reportedly told police that the incident occurred outside the school, during practical training for a school subject.

The teacher denies the allegation, the Cyprus News Agency said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

You May Also Like

Local
September 14, 2019

Scheme to encourage G/Cypriots, Maronites to move to their Turkish-held villages

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 14, 2019

“These positions needed to be told, we often forget what the truth is,” Costa Gavras tells CΝΑ

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 14, 2019

Local showers and thunderstorms forecast for today as low pressure affects area

Bouli Hadjioannou