Paphos: Shots fired as suspect attempts to escape from police custody while at hospital

Paphos police are investigating the attempted escape of a 24 year old suspect from custody, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that at round 8.30 pm last night, a man in police custody on suspicion of threatening his former girl friend was taken to Paphos Hospital after complaining that he felt unwell.

He was examined by a doctor, but when police tried to take him back to Paphos police station he pushed one of the police officers and fled. Police fired two shots in the air as a warning and the man was re-arrested, the Cyprus News Agency added.

The man was first arrested earlier on Tuesday, a day after after a 31 year old woman filed a complaint that he had threatened her and demanded 3000 euro. She also said that he had previously damaged her car and had paid her 3000 euro for repairs.

Police investigations continue.