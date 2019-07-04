Paphos: Russian tourist’s death due to drowning

A 60 year old Russian woman pulled unconscious from the sea in Paphos and pronounced dead at hospital on Tuesday died from asphyxia as a result of drowning, according to a post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday.

The woman was swimming in the sea near Tombs of the Kings on Tuesday when she appeared to run into trouble. A lifeguard brought her to shore and administered first aid. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was on holiday in Paphos with her daughter.

Read more