Paphos: Russian tourist’s death due to drowning

July 4, 2019 at 3:41pm
A 60 year old Russian woman pulled unconscious from the sea in Paphos and pronounced dead at hospital on Tuesday died from asphyxia as a result of drowning, according to a post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday.

The woman was swimming in the sea near Tombs of the Kings on Tuesday when she appeared to run into trouble. A lifeguard brought her to shore and administered first aid. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was on holiday in Paphos with her daughter.

