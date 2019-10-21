Menu
Local

Paphos road fatality was not wearing seat belt

October 21, 2019 at 3:46pm
Paphos police on Monday appealed to the public to abide by road safety rules. The appeal came hours after a new road fatality.

Policed named the victim as Kiril  Kirov, 38,  a Bulgarian national permanent resident of Nicosia and father of two.

The van he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a double pick up truck on the Archimandrita-Kouklia road at around 9 am.

Kirov, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a little later.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 42 year old Greek Cypriot, was injured and has been admitted to hospital where he is in serious condition but out of danger. The 42 year old was wearing a seat belt, police added.

