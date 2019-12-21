Paphos road accident: 40 year-old Greek-Cypriot woman arrested, drugs found

Paphos police arrested a 40 year-old Greek-Cypriot woman 1 hour after midnight today in Paphos for causing several road accidents and for illegal drug possession, Cyprus News Agency reports.

According to a police preliminary investigation the woman, who is well-known to the authorities for past offences, caused no less than four traffic accidents in Limassol last night where she also collided with a parked vehicle. A police chase ensued that continued in Paphos, while shots were also fired during the operation.

Police eventually managed to stop the vehicle at the Paphos General Hospital roundabout, where the suspect crashed into a police car forming a roadblock as well as into other vehicles.

Drugs were also found when police searched the woman’s car.

The case is being investigated by Paphos Traffic Police, Limassol Traffic Police and the Drug Law Enforcement Unit.