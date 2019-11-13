Paphos resident arrested abroad for possession of child pornography

Police arrested a 60-year-old man who resides in Paphos for a case of possession of child pornography. The man was detained last November by court order and released later as the preliminary investigation did not reveal anything against him. Computers, two mobile telephones, an external hard disc, an android box and six hard discs found at his place had been taken as evidence for forensic examination.

A month later, upon completion of the investigation, new evidence against the 60-year-old emerged and a new arrest warrant was issued by a local court. In the meantime the suspect had moved abroad thus a European arrest warrant was issued against him.

The 60-year-old was discovered in another country on September 24, 2019, and arrested under the European Arrest Warrant. He was eventually extradited to the Republic of Cyprus.

The Cybercrime Unit is investigating the case.

Source: Philnews