Paphos: Record number of civil weddings this year

October 23, 2019 at 5:08pm
Paphos Municipality’s civil weddings office holds more than 1200 weddings a year and 2019 has seen a new record, mayor Phedon Phedonos told a special event for wedding planners at the Hani of Ibrahim to mark the end of the season.

In an address read out by the deputy mayor Christos Makariou, Phedonos said that despite the collapse of Thomas Cook which was an important player in the wedding tourism market from the UK, Paphos had managed to host a record number of civil weddings.

The municipality has also undertaken to promote flights from Paphos to more destinations in neighbouring countries and this effort is already delivering as more couples from Israel are choosing to hold their weddings in Paphos. There are good indications also of  encouraging results for Lebanon.

This will benefit not only the wedding sector but the entire local economy he said and announced that the Ottoman Baths will be renovated in 2020 so that the area can also host wedding ceremonies.

 

 

 

