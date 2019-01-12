Paphos ranks 9th best value destination for UK travellers in Post Office barometer

Paphos has been ranked ninth best value for money destination for UK travellers in an annual report released by the Post Office Travel Money’s Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometre.
The Post Office barometer monitors the price of eight tourist items – comprising dinner for two with a bottle of wine, a range of soft and alcoholic drinks, suncream and insect repellent in 42 cities worldwide.
Bulgaria’s resort of Sunny Beach was named the cheapest of the 42 destinations for the second year running with £36.03 for the eight items. Marmaris in Turkey came in second (£45.23) and the Algarve in Portugal third (£50.11).
Cape Town in South Africa emerged the best value long haul destination and was ranked fourth (£50.23). Kenya and Bali were new entrants to the top 10, coming in seventh and 10th respectively with £55.87 and £69.49.
Making up the top 10 were Tokyo, Japan, £55.55 in sixth place and Paphos in ninth with £65.17.
The three most expensive were: Mahe, Seychelles, £182.89, Abu Dhabi, £168.66 and Jumeirah, Dubai.
The report found that prices are down in 19 destinations with the biggest falls of around 20 per cent in Singapore and St Lucia.
