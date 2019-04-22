Paphos police probing two house burglaries

Paphos police are investigating two burglaries — one of a house in Tala and the other of a house in Tremithousa.

Th Cyprus News Agency said their owners, both Russian permanent residents of Cyprus, had filed a report that the burglars had taken cash and jewellery.

Police said that the burglars had gained access to the Tala home from an unlocked bedroom window. They took 5000 euro, 800 pound sterling and two gold rings valued at 3,000 euro.

Burglars gained access to the second home again though an unlocked bedroom window and stole jewellery valued at 6,800 euro.