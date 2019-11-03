Menu
Local

Paphos police probing rape of 27-year-old tourist from Britain

November 3, 2019 at 6:34pm
Edited by

A 27-year-old woman from Britain who is visiting Paphos as a tourist reported to the police that she was robbed and raped on Saturday night.

She told police that she and a friend had left a night club at Kato Paphos when they were approached by a car. The passengers offered to drive them to their hotel and they accepted.

On the way, she claims, they forced her friend to get out of the car, drove her to a remote spot and one of the passengers raped her.

Then they took her to her hotel before forcefully taking her bag and mobile phone.

Her male friend who had been with her, as well as another person, possibly a witness, have confirmed the story to the police.

The 27-year-old woman who appeared to be in a state of shock was transferred to Paphos Hospital where she was found to have bruises on various parts of her body.

Police are searching for the vehicle and the passengers.

You May Also Like

Local
November 3, 2019

UPDATE – Attempted murder at Nicosia night club – Two men arrested

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
November 3, 2019

Basic conditions for terms of reference have been set, President Anastasiades says

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
November 3, 2019

Isolated showers on Sunday, above average temperatures from Tuesday

Andreas Nicolaides