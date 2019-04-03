Menu
Paphos police nab man digging up bag of cannabis

April 3, 2019
Paphos’ anti narcotics squad have arrested a 34 year old man caught digging up a nylon bag containing 124 grams of cannabis in an open field, police said in an announcement on Wednesday morning.

Officers had received a tip off about a hidden stash and placed the area under surveillance.

At around 8 pm, 34 year old man drove up, got out and dug up the bag. He was arrested on the spot. During a search, police also found 3 grams of crystal meth on his person.

It later emerged that the 34 year old was driving with an expired learner’s licence and without insurance while the car had been declared as immobilised.

