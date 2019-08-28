Menu
Paphos: Police looking for woman who tried to smuggle cocaine to defendant

August 28, 2019 at 11:32am
Paphos police are looking for a woman aged about 30 who is suspected of trying to smuggle cocaine to a defendant awaiting sentencing for domestic violence.

The woman was at the Paphos court on Tuesday when she ordered a cold coffee from the cafeteria and asked staff there to deliver it to person was was under guard.

She reportedly first took the coffee herself, stepped away and then gave it to the staff. They spotted four small nylon bags in the glass, emptied it and found that the bags contained 52 grams of cocaine.

Police are looking for the woman based on CCTV footage. She is described as about 30 years old and was wearing a white T shirt and grey trousers.

The defendant, who is a Greek national, was sentenced to five months in prison.

 

