Paphos police arrest youth suspected of stealing from cars

Paphos police on Friday arrested a young man suspected of stealing from cars.

Philenews reports that the young man was spotted on Tassos Papadopoulos avenue breaking the windows of parked cars and snatching personal items from inside.

Police were alerted by a member of the public. The suspect was picked up by the rapid response Z squad and taken to Paphos police station where he is in custody.

In two other cases, Paphos police today arrested a suspected burglar in Mandria and found a small safe in the Akamas.

Meanwhile, a fourth man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the discovery of a large number of items at his family home believed to be stolen was remanded in custody for seven days.

The 24 year old joins his parents and brother as a suspect in the case.

