Paphos police arrest seven people for residing illegally in Cyprus

Seven people were arrested in Paphos for residing illegally in Cyprus, police announced on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off police found four men and three women, all from Georgia in a flat in Kato Paphos.
After investigation, officers found that they have been residing illegally in Cyprus.
Two of them entered the Republic through the occupied north, while one of them had been deported from Cyprus in the past.
All seven people were transferred to Paphos police cells.
Authorities said they started the process for deporting them.