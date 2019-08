A 60 year old man from Paphos faces a fine of €11,000 after the Game Service and police found a live hare in a cage at his home and a killed one in his fridge.

Both were taken away as evidence. The 60 year was taken to the police station and charged with illegal possession of slain game in a closed hunting period and possession of live game.

Under the law he faces an out of court fine of €11,000.

Police at the Stroumbi police station are investigating.