Paphos: Poacher caught hunting with silencer in no hunting area

A young man was arrested and another is being sought by police for poaching in the Achellia area in the Paphos district, philenews reports.

It said that Game Service officers spotted the two hunting common wood pigeons in an area where hunting is prohibited, during the closed season for hunting and using silencers on their hunting guns.

Police were alerted and managed to arrest one of the men who is known to the authorities for similar offences. The second man managed to get away in his vehicle and is being sought by police.

Police confiscated a total of 28 birds. The two poachers face stiff fines.