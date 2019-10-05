Paphos: One man arrested, second sought for forged foreign notes

A 28 year old non-Cypriot has been arrested in Paphos on suspicion of using forged US dollars while police are looking for a second man suspected of possessing forged rubles.
Philenews reports that the 28 year old had bought expensive items with dollars which turned out to be forged.
From the investigation, a second non-Cypriot aged 32 also appears to have in his possession and used rubles also believed to be forged.
Police found more than 400 forged US dollar notes in the possession of the first suspect who is in police custody.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the second man who is believed to have 165,000 forged rubles in his possession.
In an unrelated case police last night arrested a 23 year old man in Polis Chrysochous as a suspect in a case of illegal possession of property – 20 mobile telephones and burglary tools that were found at his home.