Paphos: Mesogi residents close main road in protest for mobile phone antennas (pics)

With the symbolic closure of the main Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road, authorities and residents of Mesogi community protested on Sunday for the installation of mobile phone antennas in the residential area.

Residents of Mesogi and environmental organizations claim that eight deaths in the community are associated with the antennas.

Representatives of the community called on authorities, the government and the parliament to intervene before other people in the area die from cancer.

Today’s protest”, Chrysanthos Savvidis (DIKO) said, “was peaceful and aimed at sending a message with the symbolic closure of the road. But if the antennas are not removed during the next few days our reaction will be more dynamic. ”