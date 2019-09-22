Menu
Local

Paphos: Mesogi residents close main road in protest for mobile phone antennas (pics)

September 22, 2019 at 1:45pm
Edited by

With the symbolic closure of the main Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road, authorities and residents of Mesogi community protested on Sunday for the installation of mobile phone antennas in the residential area.

Residents of Mesogi and environmental organizations claim that eight deaths in the community are associated with the antennas.

Representatives of the community called on authorities, the government and the parliament to intervene before other people in the area die from cancer.

Today’s protest”, Chrysanthos Savvidis (DIKO) said, “was peaceful and aimed at sending a message with the symbolic closure of the road. But if the antennas are not removed during the next few days our reaction will be more dynamic. ”

You May Also Like

Local
September 22, 2019

Updated: Missing 13-year-old girl found, police

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
September 22, 2019

Woman still missing from her work in Nicosia, police urges public for help (pic)

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
September 22, 2019

A nature trail with thousands of shells from millions of years ago (pics)

Andreas Nicolaides