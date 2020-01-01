Paphos: Men light barbecue to keep warm, poisoned by carbon monoxide

Two Paphos residents were hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit yesterday after being poisoned by prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide, philenews reports.
According to police, the two men from Egypt aged 30 and 25 were taken by ambulance to Paphos hospital A&E from their home in Mesogi after being poisoned by long exposure to carbon monoxide.
It was later found that the two men used charcoal in a barbecue as heating during the night.
The 30-year-old was transferred to the Limassol Intensive Care Unit for further treatment while the 25-year-old remained at the Paphos Intensive Care Unit.
The health status of both men was described as critical.