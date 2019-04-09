Menu
Local

Paphos mayor flattens kiosk with bulldozer to mark start of development works (photos)

April 9, 2019 at 2:10pm

Driving a bulldozer, Paphos’ mayor Phedonas Phedonos demolished a kiosk on Fellahoglu street to mark the start of development works in the city’s centre.

The project aims to connect Paphos’ Turkish Cypriot neighbourhood of Mouttalos with the city centre and is expected to be completed in a period of 36 weeks.

Streets, two parking lots and store fronts in an area of 15,000 m2 will be renovated at a cost of €1.45 million.

The works will help bring more life to Paphos’ commercial centre, Phedonos said on Tuesday.

 

You May Also Like

Local
April 9, 2019

Police looking for man in connection with theft (photo)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
April 9, 2019

After pupils, mothers rise up for climate change

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
April 9, 2019

More than 2,000 pupils to participate in Nicosia’s choir parade on Saturday

Stelios Marathovouniotis