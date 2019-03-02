Paphos marathon to attract 3500 participants from 50 countries

More than 3,500 athletes from 50 countries are expected to participate in the Logicom Cyprus Marathon that will take place in Paphos on Sunday, March 17.
It starts at Aphrodite’s Rock and ends at Paphos’ mediaeval castle.
Besides the marathon there will be three other races — the semi-marathon, the 10 km race and the 5 km Fun Race.
Meanwhile, on March 16, Logicom Cyprus Marathon will host the Cyprus Marathon Symposium. Speakers include Chrysostomos Kritiotis, Business Consulting Services Director of Logicom Solutions, who will speak on how technological innovation boosts athletes’ performance.