Paphos: Man under arrest on suspicion of stealing clothes from cancer NGO

July 26, 2019 at 5:01pm
A 36 year old man is under arrest on suspicion of stealing clothing from a clothing collection bin belonging to a cancer support NGO in Paphos.

According to police, the 36  year old non-Cypriot is suspected of stealing clothing worth 200 euro from a clothing collection bin that belongs to the Pancyprian Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf).

He was spotted unlocking the bin by the person responsible for them and when told to leave, pushed the individual and fled.

He was arrested at 11 pm on Thursday at his home on suspicion of theft and assault.

