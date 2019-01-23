Paphos: Man pleads not guilty to raping ex-wife

A 30 year old man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of raping, kidnapping and assaulting his wife, with whom he is separated.
The court set the trial to start on June 21 and ordered that the same bail conditions remain in force.
According to the charge sheet, on three occasions between November and December 2017, the defendant raped the woman with whom he is separated and has three children.
She reported him to the police and he was arrested. After being referred to trial before the Criminal Court he was released on bail.