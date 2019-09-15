Paphos: Man assaulted after minor collision; four arrests

Paphos police have arrested four men who got into a fight after a minor traffic collision on Saturday afternoon.

They are investigating a case of conspiracy, assault and causing real bodily harm, illegal posession and use of drugs and causing malicious damage.

The incident occurred at 5.10 pm on Saturday afternoon.

Police were tipped off about a driver in possession of a knife. They went to the scene and found that three cars had been involved in a collision.

The driver of the first car was a 43 year old. In his car police found two knifes and 5 grams of a crystal substance. Police also found that the man was living in the Republic illegally and did not have car insurance.

In the second car, driven by a 35 year old, they found a piece of iron while in the third driven by a 21 year old with a 37 year old passenger police found a piece of metal and 29 packs of cigarettes. These were confiscated and the 21 year old fined 80 euro by Customs.

Police obtained testimony that the 37, 35 and 21 year olds had assaulted the 43 year old and damaged his car.

The 43 year old was taken to Paphos Hospital with abrasions, was administered first aid and discharged.

All four were arrested to facilitate police inquiries.