Paphos: Man arrested for drunk driving, causing accident and assault

Paphos police have arrested a 40 year old man for drunk driving, causing a traffic accident and assault causing real bodily harm, the Cyprus News Agency reports.
It said that the 40 year old, who is a Romanian national, had stopped at the traffic lights on Apostolos Pavlos street in Paphos when he suddenly reversed into the car behind him that was driven by a British woman.
Behind her, in another car, was the woman’s brother who got out of the car to ask what happened only to be hit with a club by the suspect.
Police called to the scene determined that the 40 year old was drunk and arrested him.