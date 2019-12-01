Menu
Paphos: Man arrested for drunk driving, causing accident and assault

December 1, 2019 at 12:02pm
Paphos police have arrested a 40 year old man for drunk driving, causing a traffic accident and assault causing real bodily harm, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the 40 year old, who is a Romanian national, had stopped at the traffic lights on Apostolos Pavlos street in Paphos when he suddenly reversed into the car behind him that was driven by a British woman.

Behind her, in another car, was the woman’s brother who got out of the car to ask what happened only to be hit with a club by the suspect.

Police called to the scene determined that the 40 year old was drunk and arrested him.

 

