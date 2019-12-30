Menu
Paphos: Malicious damage in Tala house

December 30, 2019 at 11:38am
Police in Paphos are investigating a case of malicious damage in a house in Tala village, philenews reports.

According to the police, a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint that there was deliberate damage caused in her parents’ house on furniture, clothes and the building while they were abroad on holiday.

Police investigations found that the property was spray-painted by unknown individuals.

A testimony points to the direction of a 39-year-old woman against whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

The cost of the damage is expected to be assessed upon the return of the couple to Cyprus.

