Menu
Local

Paphos lifeguards equipped with new jet ski

May 7, 2019 at 4:37pm

Lifeguards at Paphos’ Municipal Baths now have a new modern jet ski in their disposal, philenews reported on Tuesday.

The watercraft was purchased with funds by the municipality and the district office of the city.

On behalf of Paphos’ Winter Swimmers, president Mathaios Ierokipiotis expressed his gratitude towards the two institutions, as according to him, a jet ski was something that was missing from the city’s most popular beach.

“Considering that the summer period has officially started, it is very important to say that lifeguards are manning the Municipal Baths from 7 in the morning to 7 in the night. We are confident that they same will happen in the rest of the beaches of the city,” Ierokipiotis said.

Read more:

Paphos district officer: 122 lifeguards on island’s beaches this summer

You May Also Like

Local
May 7, 2019

Increased numbers of non-biting midges in Larnaca – Health Services

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 7, 2019

Trial for Coral Bay hit and run resumes

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 7, 2019

BirdLife sends open letter to Environment Minister for marine pollution (video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis