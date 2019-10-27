Menu
Local

Paphos: Hunter who fell into ravine brought to safety

October 27, 2019 at 4:55pm
Edited by

A hunter who fell into a ravine in the Souskiou-Archimandrita area in Paphos  was rescued by the fire service and police after a  three hour operation, while in a second case a hunter injured himself in the foot when his hunting rifle backfired.

The fire service said they were alerted at 7.55 am on Sunday that a hunter had fallen into a ravine when the earth gave way. Rescue crews were able to bring the man to safety at around 11 am and he was taken to Paphos Hospital with a broken leg. He is out of danger.

The second hunter injured himself when the gun backfired. He too was taken to Paphos Hospital where he was administered first aid and discharged.

Read more

Thousands of hunters head out as new hunting season begins

 

You May Also Like

Local
October 27, 2019

61-year-old hunter found dead at Vasa Kilaniou

Annie Charalambous
Local
October 27, 2019

Paphos forest fire sparked by thunder under full control

Annie Charalambous
Local
October 27, 2019

Drunk driver causes accident, three times over the limit

Annie Charalambous